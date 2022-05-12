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Geheimnisse um Grindelwald - Hohlwelt, Jungfrau, Apocalypse?
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1300 views • May 12, 2022
Video vom März 2022: "Viele Eingänge zu einer angeblichen inneren "Hohlwelt" wurden schon vermutet. Einer davon soll in der Schweiz liegen, genauer: im Berner Oberland. Doch wo genau? Hier begeben wir uns auf Spurensuche in allerlei "Unterwelten". Und auch eine skurrile Form der Apokalypse lässt sich in der Jungfrauregion verorten..."
Ein bebildertes Skript vom Video (also ein ausdruckbares Video) gibt es auch als PDF: https://zeitreisen-seeland.ch/links-downloads oder https://nurfuerreiche.jimdofree.com/aktuelles/
Lizenzfreie Musik in der verwendeten Reihenfolge (danke!)
"Tip Toes" - Myuu (am Anfang & Ende des Videos)
"Earth appears" - Brian Bolger
"The empty moons of Jupiter" - DivKid
"Journey to Neverland" - massivetracks.net
Journey to Neverland · Dynamedion GbR · Tilman Sillescu · Tilman Sillescu
In My Fairytale Land - Classical Music for Dreamers
℗ 2020 Rehegoo AS Records
Ein bebildertes Skript vom Video (also ein ausdruckbares Video) gibt es auch als PDF: https://zeitreisen-seeland.ch/links-downloads oder https://nurfuerreiche.jimdofree.com/aktuelles/
Lizenzfreie Musik in der verwendeten Reihenfolge (danke!)
"Tip Toes" - Myuu (am Anfang & Ende des Videos)
"Earth appears" - Brian Bolger
"The empty moons of Jupiter" - DivKid
"Journey to Neverland" - massivetracks.net
Journey to Neverland · Dynamedion GbR · Tilman Sillescu · Tilman Sillescu
In My Fairytale Land - Classical Music for Dreamers
℗ 2020 Rehegoo AS Records
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