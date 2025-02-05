In-Depth Genesis Study - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:00Welcome
00:00:55What We're all About
00:01:17Intro to the Topic
00:01:55Intro to Genesis
00:03:04The Name "Genesis"
00:03:29The Author of Genesis
00:04:11The First Part of Genesis Symbolic
00:04:42Different Parts of Genesis
00:06:11These Are The Generations Of
00:06:54Genesis 1:1-2
00:07:07Genesis Gap Theory
00:08:34Genesis Writing Style
00:10:58Sefaria "When God began to create..."
00:11:48God can take His time to create
00:14:03Genesis 1:3
00:14:15LXX Intro
00:15:15LXX - Genesis 1
00:15:46What is the "Word of God"
00:18:40Let There Be Light - What Light?
00:18:54His Word is Light
00:19:24Let There Be Light. The Sun?
00:19:51Definition of "Ore"
00:20:35Gesenius' Definition of "Ore"
00:20:43Ore The light of life
00:20:52Ore Good fortune, prosperity
00:21:09Ore - God Himself - The Light of Israel
00:21:20Ore doctrine/teaching
00:21:25Ore Light of the gentiles
00:21:36Ore commandment of God
00:21:48Ore - Joy
00:22:43Book of Revelation example of God's Spiritual Light
00:23:19Genesis 1:4 - Divide the Light from Darkness
00:23:29Genesis 1:3-5 - LXX
00:24:21Light & Darkness Existing at the same time
00:25:22Sometimes Division is Good
00:25:48Definition of "Day" - Genesis 1:5
00:28:04Echad Day - NOT First
00:30:19JPS - One Day - Not "first"
00:31:06Genesis 1:6-8
00:31:24What is "Firmament"?
00:32:00The Water Cycle
00:32:15Local "firmament" vs Space "Firmament"
00:33:03LXX - MT variation "And God saw that it was good"
00:33:08LXX Keeps the "God saw that it was good". In the MT it is missing!
00:34:16Eternal Aspect of "Day" Revisited
00:36:47Genesis 1 - Not Chronological - Rather Theological
00:37:13Vs 9,10 - Bodies of Water
00:37:40Vs 11-13 Plants
00:38:49Third Day Still Happening - Plants
00:39:57Verse 14 - Day 4 - Time is Measured
00:40:36Finally a "Day" defined as we know it
00:41:14The First 3 Days Eternal?
00:42:09Verse 15-19
00:42:56vs 20-23 The Fifth Day - Birds and SeaLife
00:43:28vs 24-25 - Day 6 Animals
00:43:45vs 26-31 Let Us Make Man
00:44:42
00:45:36Who is the "Us" in verse 26?
00:45:43Trinitarian POV
00:46:00Jewish POV
00:48:30Rashi on Gen 1:26 - In Our Image
00:50:46The "Gods"? Why plural?
00:52:53God Gave Man Authority
00:53:25: What Does "Own Image" Mean?
00:55:50Man = both Male and Female
00:56:12Be FruitFul The First and Greatest Command
00:57:24Rereading vs 29-31
00:57:52Some Manuscript Variations
01:00:18Replenish vs Fill the Earth
01:02:03What Does Subdue Mean?
01:02:14Summary - Genesis 1 Highly Allegorical
01:05:34Literal Interpretation a Mistake
01:05:52Wrap Up
01:08:00Benediction