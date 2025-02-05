BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In-Depth Genesis Study - Part 1
Studying Scripture
8 views • 3 months ago

Chapters

00:00:00Welcome

00:00:55What We're all About

00:01:17Intro to the Topic

00:01:55Intro to Genesis

00:03:04The Name "Genesis"

00:03:29The Author of Genesis

00:04:11The First Part of Genesis Symbolic

00:04:42Different Parts of Genesis

00:06:11These Are The Generations Of

00:06:54Genesis 1:1-2

00:07:07Genesis Gap Theory

00:08:34Genesis Writing Style

00:10:58Sefaria "When God began to create..."

00:11:48God can take His time to create

00:14:03Genesis 1:3

00:14:15LXX Intro

00:15:15LXX - Genesis 1

00:15:46What is the "Word of God"

00:18:40Let There Be Light - What Light?

00:18:54His Word is Light

00:19:24Let There Be Light. The Sun?

00:19:51Definition of "Ore"

00:20:35Gesenius' Definition of "Ore"

00:20:43Ore The light of life

00:20:52Ore Good fortune, prosperity

00:21:09Ore - God Himself - The Light of Israel

00:21:20Ore doctrine/teaching

00:21:25Ore Light of the gentiles

00:21:36Ore commandment of God

00:21:48Ore - Joy

00:22:43Book of Revelation example of God's Spiritual Light

00:23:19Genesis 1:4 - Divide the Light from Darkness

00:23:29Genesis 1:3-5 - LXX

00:24:21Light & Darkness Existing at the same time

00:25:22Sometimes Division is Good

00:25:48Definition of "Day" - Genesis 1:5

00:28:04Echad Day - NOT First

00:30:19JPS - One Day - Not "first"

00:31:06Genesis 1:6-8

00:31:24What is "Firmament"?

00:32:00The Water Cycle

00:32:15Local "firmament" vs Space "Firmament"

00:33:03LXX - MT variation "And God saw that it was good"

00:33:08LXX Keeps the "God saw that it was good". In the MT it is missing!

00:34:16Eternal Aspect of "Day" Revisited

00:36:47Genesis 1 - Not Chronological - Rather Theological

00:37:13Vs 9,10 - Bodies of Water

00:37:40Vs 11-13 Plants

00:38:49Third Day Still Happening - Plants

00:39:57Verse 14 - Day 4 - Time is Measured

00:40:36Finally a "Day" defined as we know it

00:41:14The First 3 Days Eternal?

00:42:09Verse 15-19

00:42:56vs 20-23 The Fifth Day - Birds and SeaLife

00:43:28vs 24-25 - Day 6 Animals

00:43:45vs 26-31 Let Us Make Man

00:44:42

00:45:36Who is the "Us" in verse 26?

00:45:43Trinitarian POV

00:46:00Jewish POV

00:48:30Rashi on Gen 1:26 - In Our Image

00:50:46The "Gods"? Why plural?

00:52:53God Gave Man Authority

00:53:25: What Does "Own Image" Mean?

00:55:50Man = both Male and Female

00:56:12Be FruitFul The First and Greatest Command

00:57:24Rereading vs 29-31

00:57:52Some Manuscript Variations

01:00:18Replenish vs Fill the Earth

01:02:03What Does Subdue Mean?

01:02:14Summary - Genesis 1 Highly Allegorical

01:05:34Literal Interpretation a Mistake

01:05:52Wrap Up

01:08:00Benediction

