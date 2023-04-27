https://gettr.com/post/p2fha20c63f

2023.04.25 "There are so many wake-up calls that American people have ignored by choice... This is more threatening than a Pearl Harbor attack, but the American people are sleeping. This is a national crisis and the crisis is the CCP. The CCP enemy number one, Mr. Miles Guo, is behind the bar." said Nicole @Nicole7749 on John Fredericks Radio Show.

💥妮可参加John Fredericks电台节目：”美国人民选择忽视这些警钟，这件事比珍珠港被偷袭的威胁性还大，但美国人民还在沉睡！这是国家级危机，这个危机正是中共，而中共的头号敌人，郭文贵先生，正身陷囹圄！”

