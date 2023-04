https://gettr.com/post/p2fha20c63f

2023.04.25 "There are so many wake-up calls that American people have ignored by choice... This is more threatening than a Pearl Harbor attack, but the American people are sleeping. This is a national crisis and the crisis is the CCP. The CCP enemy number one, Mr. Miles Guo, is behind the bar." said Nicole @Nicole7749 on John Fredericks Radio Show.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #CCPSecretPoliceStation #takedowntheccp





💥妮可参加John Fredericks电台节目:”美国人民选择忽视这些警钟,这件事比珍珠港被偷袭的威胁性还大,但美国人民还在沉睡!这是国家级危机,这个危机正是中共,而中共的头号敌人,郭文贵先生,正身陷囹圄!”

#释放郭文贵 #释放王艳萍 #中共秘密警察站 #消灭中共