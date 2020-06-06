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Coronavirus Digital Health Passport to be supplied to 15 countries!!
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116 views • June 06, 2020
Manchester-based cybersecurity firm VST Enterprises has signed a deal with digital health company Circle Pass Enterprises (CPE) to create a digital health passport designed to make it easier for individuals to safely return to work after the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The two companies have partnered to create “the world’s most secure digital health passport”, known as Covi-pass, and according to VST Enterprises, are committed to working with governments and “major stakeholders” to deploy the technology.
Here is the rest of the story here:
https://www.verdict.co.uk/vst-enterprises/
The two companies have partnered to create “the world’s most secure digital health passport”, known as Covi-pass, and according to VST Enterprises, are committed to working with governments and “major stakeholders” to deploy the technology.
Here is the rest of the story here:
https://www.verdict.co.uk/vst-enterprises/
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