Epicyte: infertility corn
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
40 views • 6 months ago

In 2001 scientists at the Epicyte bio-lab in San Diego created the ultimate GM crop 'contraceptive corn' after researchers discovered a rare class of human antibodies that attack sperm. By isolating the genes that regulate the manufacture of these antibodies, and by putting them in corn plants, the company has created tiny horticultural factories that make contraceptives.  Announcing his success at a press conference, the president of Epicyte, Mitch Hein, pointing to his GMO corn plants and announced, "We have a hothouse filled with corn plants that make anti-sperm antibodies."  Shortly after the 2001 Epicyte press release, all discussion of the breakthrough vanished. The company itself was taken over in 2004 by Biolex and nothing more was heard in any media about the development of spermicidal corn.  Did it to go underground? Are your taco shells safe? What of your cornmeal or cornflakes? Is this killer cereal already turning up on our breakfast tables?

https://archive.ph/sBmwe

Keywords
corninfertilityspermantibodiescontraceptiveepicyte
