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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Patient Or Quick-Tempered.
Proverbs 14:29 (NIV).
29 Whoever is patient has great understanding,
but one who is quick-tempered displays folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise become even wiser by their patience.
The Fool remains irascible.
https://proverbs.club?p=5669
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