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MAGNETIC VAX CONFIRMED BY JAPAN GOVERNMENT NEWS SOURCE NIKKEI (links below)
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597 views • August 29, 2021
MAGNETIC VAX CONFIRMED BY JAPAN GOVERNMENT NEWS SOURCE NIKKEI 26aug2021
NIKKEI 1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination
Company confirms reports of particulate matter in vials
https://www.npr.org/2021/08/26/1031208526/japan-suspends-1-63-million-doses-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-over-contamination
Japan recalls 1.63 million Moderna vaccine doses due to contamination
https://www.efe.com/efe/english/world/japan-recalls-1-63-million-moderna-vaccine-doses-due-to-contamination/50000262-4615756
NIKKEI 1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination
Company confirms reports of particulate matter in vials
https://www.npr.org/2021/08/26/1031208526/japan-suspends-1-63-million-doses-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-over-contamination
Japan recalls 1.63 million Moderna vaccine doses due to contamination
https://www.efe.com/efe/english/world/japan-recalls-1-63-million-moderna-vaccine-doses-due-to-contamination/50000262-4615756
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