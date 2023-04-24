I'am ALL SHOOK UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Did you just notice how they silenced a dissenter, without firing a shot? Allow me to share with you, some observations, follow me
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa
RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa
SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com
BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk