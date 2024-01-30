Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 30, 2024

Episode 2205 - Wow today is a show of shows. It is a green show. Topics covered include. How the universe is put together. Is our DNA a step up transformer? How possession occurs. What are the names of the demonic entities? Why are the weirdos destroying the planet? Why is love and forgiveness so important ? Ted prays with the listeners. Why is stress so dangerous? Don’t use imprecatory prayers! Chemtrails, CERN, AI, autism discussed. Can frequency be used to change DNA? This is that show. High energy must listen truth expose!
