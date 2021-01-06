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January 6, 2021 A Day That Will Live In Infamy
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177 views • January 04, 2021
Today we discuss the astrological aspects on January 6, 2021 where the Republic will have its last chance of survival. We will discuss whether Senator Ted Cruz will get his request--to have 10 days for a forensic audit of the votes in the six states under question.
Viist our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Advisors
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected]
Viist our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Advisors
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected]
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