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BC FATHER ARRESTED, JAILED & POTENTIALLY FACING 5 YEARS FOR SPEAKING ABOUT TRANSITIONING DAUGHTER!!!
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51 views • March 18, 2021
BC FATHER ARRESTED, JAILED & POTENTIALLY FACING 5 YEARS FOR SPEAKING ABOUT TRANSITIONING DAUGHTER!!!
For over 3 years Rob Hoogland has been doing interviews with Press For Truth to tell the world about what’s happening to parental rights in this country and to raise awareness about the dangers transitioning children. For violating the courts gag order a warrant was put out for Rob’s arrest, he is now sitting in jail and potentially facing 5 years in prison! In this video Dan Dicks speaks with Rob Hoogland in the final minutes of his freedom about why he continues his campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of transitioning kids even in the face of a tyrannical government that may put him away for 5 years!!
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMOWB-s0Kek9o9sS8xA_kZQ
For over 3 years Rob Hoogland has been doing interviews with Press For Truth to tell the world about what’s happening to parental rights in this country and to raise awareness about the dangers transitioning children. For violating the courts gag order a warrant was put out for Rob’s arrest, he is now sitting in jail and potentially facing 5 years in prison! In this video Dan Dicks speaks with Rob Hoogland in the final minutes of his freedom about why he continues his campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of transitioning kids even in the face of a tyrannical government that may put him away for 5 years!!
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMOWB-s0Kek9o9sS8xA_kZQ
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