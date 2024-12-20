Fire in Kiev! From early morning Dec 20th.

In response to Kiev's attack on the Rostov region, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group attack on the SBU command post, the Luch design bureau, and the Patriot air defense missile system positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Luch Design Bureau is a major manufacturer of rocket and jet engines, parts, diagnostics and control systems.

Founded in 1965, Luch specialized in anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles and the sophisticated automated systems necessary to use them to their full potential.





The company branched out into air defense missiles in the 1980s, and produced major components for a wide variety of Soviet air to air missiles, such as the R-77.

Today, Luch produces the Neptune cruise missile, the same type which has been used on many attacks on Crimea, including an unsuccessful attack today, in which two Neptune missiles were intercepted near Sevastopol.

Their facilities and factories have been hit many times during the war, but this is the first time that their headquarters has been targeted.



