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9/7/2022 Miles Guo: With the development of Starlink and other satellite internet services, the CCP's Great Firewall will become ineffective. However, the CCP will try to stop Chinese people from using satellite internet through PCR tests, encouraging people to rat on each other, and installing jammers in most cities