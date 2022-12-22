SHOCKING❗ COVID JABS ARE ACTUALLY 'WEAPONS OF MASS DEPOPULATION' STUDY REVEALS

The eugenics movement did not actually die, but simply went underground, where it has remained hugely influential in elite circles, including Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum.

A new study published in the medical journal Clinical Research in Cardiology has found that the vaccine does cause heart problems.

Source: https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE



