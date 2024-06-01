Magical Chase (1991, PC-Engine)

Magical Chase is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Quest and published by Palsoft (in Japan) and Turbo Technologies (in the US). It was also released for PC and Game Boy Colour.

You play a young witch named Ripple. By taking a look into a forbidden book of her teacher, six demons were freed. Now Ripple needs to catch the demons and banish them back into the book. If you fails to do so, her teacher will turn Ripple into a frog. Ripple is accompanied by her two elf-star friends known as "Star Maidens", Topsy and Turvy.]

Destroyed enemies leave behind gemstones which serve as the game's currency. You can purchase power-ups in ashop with this currency. The shop will appear once each level. You can buy health restoration, different weapons or speed changes. During the levels, some enemies leave behind sweets which also restore health. Topsy and Turvy follow Ripple as satellites. They shoot in the opposite direction to the direction you took last, and they also absorb enemy shot. Touching obstacles and the ground does not hurt Ripple. If you get trapped behind objects at the left-hand side of the screen, "scrolling damage" will occur.