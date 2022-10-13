Vaccines kill not Heal My daughter Savanna is Vaccine Injured by the CDC childhood schedule vaccines

For those who don't know why I speak out on 💉My daughter Savanna after the flu vaccine while i was pregnant with her she had a she stroke in utero and has 3rd nerve palsy this video of her is 30 mins after Hep B vaccine at 3 days old having seizures she is now 10 years old has autism and several health issues
