Vaccines kill not Heal My daughter Savanna is Vaccine Injured by the CDC childhood schedule vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For those who don't know why I speak out on 💉My daughter Savanna after the flu vaccine while i was pregnant with her she had a she stroke in utero and has 3rd nerve palsy this video of her is 30 mins after Hep B vaccine at 3 days old having seizures she is now 10 years old has autism and several health issues