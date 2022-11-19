Create New Account
Johnny Popstar & The Luv Explosion - "Don't Ban The Wolfman" - Music Video
Spank Me Tender
Published 10 days ago

The Johnny Popstar Luv Explosion is a South Jersey/Philadelphia area band who's music style is a blend of 60's pop rock & 70's punkJohnny Popstar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Usernamejohnnypop

Download the song here: www.johnnypopstarluv.com

Johnny Popstar - singer/guitar

Barbado - lead guitar

This Guy - bass

Bobby Alucard - drums

