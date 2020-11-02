Dream intuition and Guidance! Bear Dream

It all just hit me this morning, I felt an urge to share it with you. There are deep messages, symbols, and lessons in many forms. They are universal, and they come in many shapes and sizes, they just have to be seen. That is making the sub-conscious conscious, that is how we interpret not only symbols but experiences and utilize them to bring us into our power. It connects us because our sub-conscious knows us like no one else, and our conscious may be influenced by our conditioning. If our conscious and sub-conscious are misaligned we are in conflict like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on one end being the person the world tells us to be or to be your truest self. Connect the dots and balance the energies, you will become free and powerful!!

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