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Dr. Robert Willner Injects HIV into Himself on TV
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53 views • January 28, 2022
Robert E. Willner (21 June 1929 — 15 April 1995) was an American doctor noted for his role in AIDS research, the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Willner
The Pleasure Principle Diet: How to Lose Weight Permanently, Eating the Foods You Love (Simon & Schuster, 1984)
Deadly Deception: The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause AIDS. (Peltec Publishing Company Inc, 1994). ISBN 978-0-9642316-1-0
The Cancer Solution (Peltec Pub Co, 1994)
HIV & AIDS - A Call for the Truth - A White Paper On The Viral-AIDS Hypothesis By Robert Willner, 1994
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Robert Willner Injects HIV into Himself on TV
https://odysee.com/@eternaljew:0/robertwillner:8 - December 1st, 2020
http://duesberg.com/
Dr. Robert Willner Injects HIV into Himself on TV
Dr Robert Willner, Injects HIV into Himself, on TV
The Pleasure Principle Diet: How to Lose Weight Permanently, Eating the Foods You Love (Simon & Schuster, 1984)
Deadly Deception: The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause AIDS. (Peltec Publishing Company Inc, 1994). ISBN 978-0-9642316-1-0
The Cancer Solution (Peltec Pub Co, 1994)
HIV & AIDS - A Call for the Truth - A White Paper On The Viral-AIDS Hypothesis By Robert Willner, 1994
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Robert Willner Injects HIV into Himself on TV
https://odysee.com/@eternaljew:0/robertwillner:8 - December 1st, 2020
http://duesberg.com/
Dr. Robert Willner Injects HIV into Himself on TV
Dr Robert Willner, Injects HIV into Himself, on TV
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