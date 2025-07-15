BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: Renewed tensions between the Al-Julani government & the Druze community in southern Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
 Israel Bombs Syrian Forces in Suwayda Amid Renewed Clashes With Druze Militias

Israeli warplanes have struck positions of Syria’s new regime forces in Suwayda province after Damascus deployed troops into Druze-populated areas.

The latest escalation follows renewed tensions between the Al-Julani government and the Druze community in southern Syria, near the Israeli and Jordanian borders. Over the past few days, several regime patrols were ambushed and destroyed by local Druze militias, triggering retaliatory raids by government-aligned militants.

Israel, which has long viewed the Druze as a convenient tool to pressure Damascus, issued prior warnings that it would defend the community—and has now acted on those threats.

Ironically, these same southern Druze played a decisive role in toppling the Assad government in late 2024. By seizing control of their own province and then launching a surprise strike into Damascus’s rear, they reached the capital before even the Islamist factions advancing from Idlib.

Now, those who helped overthrow the previous regime find themselves facing repression under the new one.

