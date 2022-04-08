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Our King Palm Sunday
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There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS! Sunday Live 10:47 am 8775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee!
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4805011.3a1c4d
CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING!
EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT!
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee!
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4805011.3a1c4d
CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING!
EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT!
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