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Terry R Eicher: The Termination of Indoctrination [29.10.2021]
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28 views • October 30, 2021
T S - 1 hour ago:
'Ever since I found this information everything seems to just make more senses.
Eric Dubay woke me out of my trance & I will never go back to sheeple thinking.
I believe what is happening in our realm right now has alot to do with covering this & other information up so the "next" generation are UNABLE to think for themselves.
Much love & peace folks, we're gonna need it'
260 Views oct 29, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
12.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oBUPHeePOH0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
'Ever since I found this information everything seems to just make more senses.
Eric Dubay woke me out of my trance & I will never go back to sheeple thinking.
I believe what is happening in our realm right now has alot to do with covering this & other information up so the "next" generation are UNABLE to think for themselves.
Much love & peace folks, we're gonna need it'
260 Views oct 29, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
12.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oBUPHeePOH0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
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