In the Shadow of Flames, A Girl’s Story from Jenin

During repeated invasions of Jenin Refugee Camp, the occupation forces burned numerous homes, erasing the memories of countless families. Among the victims is a young girl who recounts the devastation of losing her home. FPTV films from a burned house in the Camp.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 27/11/2024
