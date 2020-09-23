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Nigel Farage: We have had six months of failure from the Government over Covid-19
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13 views • September 23, 2020
Posted on YT by talkRADIO on 21 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBwTnzl_w1I
The description below was posted on YT by talkRADIO in support of this video:
Nigel Farage has told talkRADIO the Government has "failed" in dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, labelling Health Secretary Matt Hancock a "pipsqueak" for not admitting he has done anything wrong.
Speaking to Mike Graham, the Brexit Party leader said "we've had six months of failure. Matt Hancock is telling us "it's all your fault," therefore we must be bullied and fined.
"At no point has that pipsqueak Hancock admitted he's got anything wrong."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBwTnzl_w1I
The description below was posted on YT by talkRADIO in support of this video:
Nigel Farage has told talkRADIO the Government has "failed" in dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, labelling Health Secretary Matt Hancock a "pipsqueak" for not admitting he has done anything wrong.
Speaking to Mike Graham, the Brexit Party leader said "we've had six months of failure. Matt Hancock is telling us "it's all your fault," therefore we must be bullied and fined.
"At no point has that pipsqueak Hancock admitted he's got anything wrong."
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