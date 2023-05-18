WOW!! Japanese Elementary Students vs American College Grads

America is so far behind in education, that I don't think we will catch up for decades -- except homeschooled children. We have a couple of generations of students that basically know nothing, have no ethics nor morals, and no work ethic...but they know their gender/s and pronouns and feel qualified to run America and the world.
