After 100lb Weight Loss De Bolton Coaches Others On Strength Training, Faith, and Fitness
Published Yesterday |

De Bolton wants women to feel healthy and strong in the bodies that God gave them, and she has taken her passion to the next level as a personal trainer and wellness advisor. De dropped 100 pounds and was inspired to intertwine her relationship with the Lord into her fitness journey. Known as the Faith Fueled Mom, she equips women to honor their temple and glorify God by embracing healthy lifestyles focused on God over superficiality. This fitness guru explains how weight loss is a science, and why strength training is the best option for exercise. It is our duty to protect and pamper the temples that God entrusted to us. De reminds us that honoring our bodies is a living act of worship.



TAKEAWAYS


Moving our body for 20 minutes every day is a healthy, simple approach to staying fit and active 


Keep our focus on God to avoid making an idol out of fitness


It’s not merely about diet and exercise, but creating a lifestyle that honors God and brings Him glory


We have to submit our every food decision to the Lord and He will help us make the right choices on what we allow in our body



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Newsletter Signup: https://bit.ly/3wjpuhP 

Faith Fueled Mom App: https://bit.ly/3uQ9Fhp 

Bible and Bootcamps: https://bit.ly/3VXEwEJ 

Private Coaching with De: https://bit.ly/3FQyCzG 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DE BOLTON

Website: https://www.faithfueledmom.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FaithFueledMoms/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faithfueledmom/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faithfueledmom 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@faithfueledmom 

Podcast: https://anchor.fm/faithfueledlifepodcast

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/faithfueledmom/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


