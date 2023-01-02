After 100lb Weight Loss De Bolton Coaches Others On Strength Training, Faith, and Fitness

De Bolton wants women to feel healthy and strong in the bodies that God gave them, and she has taken her passion to the next level as a personal trainer and wellness advisor. De dropped 100 pounds and was inspired to intertwine her relationship with the Lord into her fitness journey. Known as the Faith Fueled Mom, she equips women to honor their temple and glorify God by embracing healthy lifestyles focused on God over superficiality. This fitness guru explains how weight loss is a science, and why strength training is the best option for exercise. It is our duty to protect and pamper the temples that God entrusted to us. De reminds us that honoring our bodies is a living act of worship.
TAKEAWAYS
Moving our body for 20 minutes every day is a healthy, simple approach to staying fit and active
Keep our focus on God to avoid making an idol out of fitness
It’s not merely about diet and exercise, but creating a lifestyle that honors God and brings Him glory
We have to submit our every food decision to the Lord and He will help us make the right choices on what we allow in our body
