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[Streamed live on Jul 27, 2022] CuttingEdge: LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO COWER - RIPIT
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
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14 views • August 11, 2022

Wednesday 7/27/2022Noon EST/ 11am CST

CuttingEdge, TruthRadioshow & Visual Disturbance at it once again Yackin and Smakin at current news and blunders.

Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece return to the CuttingEdge for some rants and laughs. Join us this Midafternoon in chat and join the discussion


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