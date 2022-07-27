[Streamed live on Jul 27, 2022] CuttingEdge: LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO COWER - RIPIT

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Wednesday 7/27/2022Noon EST/ 11am CST
CuttingEdge, TruthRadioshow & Visual Disturbance at it once again Yackin and Smakin at current news and blunders.
Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece return to the CuttingEdge for some rants and laughs. Join us this Midafternoon in chat and join the discussion
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