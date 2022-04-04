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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/04/22 Sickle Cell Anemia
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22 views • April 05, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/04/22 Sickle Cell Anemia
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, April 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing transgenders. Asserting that this is not a choice but a birth defect. Contending that the mother was missing nutrients when the hypothalamus was forming. Stating that all women in child bearing ages should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Carol's son was born with sickle cell anemia and reports that her son's condition has improved since taking Youngevity products.
Debbie is having digestive problems following having part of her colon removed.
John has questions about ways to stay gluten free if his family isn't cooperating.
David asks how it is possible for short parents to have tall children.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, April 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing transgenders. Asserting that this is not a choice but a birth defect. Contending that the mother was missing nutrients when the hypothalamus was forming. Stating that all women in child bearing ages should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients for at least six months prior to conception.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Carol's son was born with sickle cell anemia and reports that her son's condition has improved since taking Youngevity products.
Debbie is having digestive problems following having part of her colon removed.
John has questions about ways to stay gluten free if his family isn't cooperating.
David asks how it is possible for short parents to have tall children.
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