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Green Day - Kid plays jar Solo on Stage
Snedz1967
Snedz1967
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61 views • January 12, 2022
My Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYHYNQdSheV9v_YJJYssvjQ

20W ShitBox Amp And Cgiant Strat Real Guitars And Beginer player The way it Should BE

Thunderstruck - https://youtu.be/WVpqPcSLbdI

My Riff I Wrote - https://youtu.be/65SuluWf2Co

I don't care about subs and likes it's all about keeping track of my progress so I. can look back see how bad I was in the future 🤣

20W ShitBox Amp And Cgiant Strat Real Guitars And Beginer player The way it Should BE

Now im just learning guitar i really enjoy it find it hard tho follow the journey and maybe u are on the same journey with the same goals

dont expect and fire and flames any time soon lol

maybe one day


donations Btc - 1JuTEX1L3Uy6cw1PF199NJxY5HFXrJ9Tex

Donate - https://streamlabs.com/snedz1967






my Gaming Benchmarks Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYHYNQdSheV9v_YJJYssvjQ?view_as=subscriber
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