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Ancient and modern Prophets... Shaking and breaking, 20...
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66 views • April 25, 2022
Prophetic Word given April 18 2022
There are prophets of old and modern prophets...
What is the difference?
Scriptures:
Matthew 6:33/ Luke 12:31
Matthew 13:17/ Luke 10:24
Matthew 25:40
Matthew 13:45
Jeremiah 14:14/ Lamentations 2:14/ 1 John 4:1
Isaiah 55:11
Jeremiah 18:1-6
Psalm 78:39, 90:9/ Matthew 24:35/ Luke 21:33
1 Chronicles 16:34/ Psalm 106:1, 107:1, 118
Haggai 2:6/ Hebrews 12:26
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-18-ancient-and-modern-prophets/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
There are prophets of old and modern prophets...
What is the difference?
Scriptures:
Matthew 6:33/ Luke 12:31
Matthew 13:17/ Luke 10:24
Matthew 25:40
Matthew 13:45
Jeremiah 14:14/ Lamentations 2:14/ 1 John 4:1
Isaiah 55:11
Jeremiah 18:1-6
Psalm 78:39, 90:9/ Matthew 24:35/ Luke 21:33
1 Chronicles 16:34/ Psalm 106:1, 107:1, 118
Haggai 2:6/ Hebrews 12:26
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-18-ancient-and-modern-prophets/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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