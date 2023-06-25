BOMBSHELL! Who Can EQUALIZE That Which ELOHIYM Has Turned UPSIDE_DOWN !! ONLY EMANUEL-With Us Is EL

THIS SLAMS The Door In the Face of ALL the Haters,, The SCRIPTURE Cannot be Broken and the TRUTH will Judge All of US.... Now the TRUTH Is Right where it is supposed to be ((((( UP )))))
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.