On the evening of August 14, the vessel Brave Commander with 23 thousand tons of wheat left the port of Yuzhny near Odessa in Ukraine. It is chartered by the UN World Food Program and will deliver grain to Ethiopia. This is the first shipment of humanitarian food aid under the grain deal concluded by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine solemnly stressed that Kiev continues to work with the UN World Food Program and delivers humanitarian aid to those regions of the world where it is most needed.

However, during the functioning of humanitarian corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain, the Brave Commander became the first vessel with a cargo of humanitarian food aid within the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The World Food Program has purchased the first 30 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat for the countries affected by the global food crisis. The Brave Commander took out the first 23 thousand tons; the rest will soon go on another ship. The amount of wheat is apparently not enough to support the endangered regions.

In the three weeks after the lifting of restrictions on the export of Ukrainian grain by sea, 375 thousand tons were exported.

The first vessel to leave Ukraine via the grain corridor after the start of the Russian military operation was the cargo ship Razoni. It was supposed to deliver 26 thousand tons of corn to Lebanon, but the buyer refused it due to the delayed delivery time. On August 14, the ship reportedly approached the Syrian port of Tartus.

Grain ships from unblocked ports of Ukraine were drawn not to starving countries in Africa, but to other regions of the world, mainly to Europe. European buyers reportedly got 217 thousand tons.

The statements of Kiev and its Western partners about the need to save the world from the food crisis turned out to be a lie. Humanitarian intentions quickly gave way to business interests. UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric threw up his hands, admitting that it was about “commercial interests”.

The demand for grain crops has significantly increased in the European markets now due to a reduction in the harvest caused by both severe drought and a shortage of mineral fertilizers. Also, most of the Ukrainian grain is used for livestock feed.

At the same time, Ukrainian farmers do not receive significant benefits from supplies to Europe. The Russian foreign intelligence service reported that for 1 ton of barley, Ukrainian farmers receive only $ 30, which is almost five times cheaper than the cost of this grain.

Not a single vessel is sent to the ports of Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia and other African countries in dire need of wheat supplies. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is paying for military supplies from the West with the last coin it has – with Ukrainian harvest.

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