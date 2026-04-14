🚨 BREAKING: Massive update on The Real J6 Committee! 🚨





Roberto Minuta's case on appeal has been completely DISMISSED. No charges. Game, set, match! 🙏





But the fight is far from over. What does this mean for the other J6ers, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys still facing charges? We break it down—and discuss why we must stay vigilant before they try to lock everyone back up. As we always say, if we don't get ahead of this, it’s coming to a neighborhood near you.





Watch the full episode on Rumble and SHARE! 🇺🇸👇

https://rumble.com/v78i4xu-the-real-j6-committee-podcast.html





#J6 #RealJ6Committee #January6 #Justice #HelpStopHate





https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2044182934656299285