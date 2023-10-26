The Israeli army announced the elimination of the deputy head of the Hamas intelligence agency, who, among other things, planned an attack on Israel on October 7

Footage of the liquidation of the deputy head of the Hamas intelligence department, who, among other things, planned an attack on Israel on October 7, was shown by the IDF

Adding:

Israel is only fighting Hamas, not the Palestinians. This was stated by Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, speaking at a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the worsening situation in the Middle East.

"The October 7th massacre and what followed has nothing to do with the Palestinians, nothing to do. It has nothing to do with the Arab-Israeli conflict or the Palestinian question. This is not a war on the Palestinians. Israel is solely waging a war against the genocidal jihadist terrorist organization Hamas. Any call for a ceasefire is not a call for peace, but rather an attempt to tie our hands ", said the Israeli diplomat.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Minister in the UN:

For 3 weeks, we have been witnessing war crimes committed by Israel

The genocide in Gaza and forced displacement there must be stopped immediately

The United States and some European countries supported the Israeli occupation regime

The United States and some European countries support the killing of about 7,000 civilians in less than 3 weeks in Gaza and the West Bank.

The United States must put an end to genocide and crimes in Palestine

With the continuation of the war in Gaza, we will not be able to cease fire, and West Asia is our region, and we will not be complacent or conservative when it comes to our security.

Efforts being made to consider Palestinian actions as terrorist will not deceive free nations and the global conscience.

According to international law, what Hamas did is legitimate and has a deep-rooted right to self-defense against the occupying regime.

We have to look at reality as it is, which is that the barbaric occupation has turned into a chronic barbaric apartheid regime.

Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners and the world must support the release of 6,000 Palestinian prisoners

The Zionist regime must be pressured to stop crimes against the Palestinian people if it does not want to expand the war.

We tell the United States that if the genocide operations continue, we will not stand by and watch.

If the genocide continues in Gaza, the United States will not be spared from this fire of war.

also: The Iranian Army: The start of large-scale maneuvers for all ground forces formations tomorrow. This was on a Xtweet.