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Destroying The Environment To Save It (MIRRORED)
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131 views • February 05, 2020
Destroying The Environment To Save It (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/Lc1m1vTR7jI
Decades after the passage of The Clean Air Act, Congress has given NOAA money to study ways to pollute the atmosphere. CO2 junk science has reached a new level of cynicism.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/Lc1m1vTR7jI
Decades after the passage of The Clean Air Act, Congress has given NOAA money to study ways to pollute the atmosphere. CO2 junk science has reached a new level of cynicism.
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