641: Planting Your Future Abroad | Mike Cobb

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Everyone needs a solid Plan B in life, and we are all about providing solutions to the problems we face. Mike Cobb and ECI Development have been building homes and planting teak forests in Central America for over 30 years. They were the first real estate developers in the world to accept crypto, and their teak forest investments in Panama and Nicaragua qualify owners for residency, making them an affordable backup plan.
For those interested in farmsteads, ECI Development’s future project in English-speaking Belize will feature a 1,600-acre private farm community. People seeking food independence and Belizean residency will appreciate a home on a small personal farm inside an intentional farming community, in the appropriately named city of Independence, in southern Belize.
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