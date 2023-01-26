Create New Account
Simona – I Gather an Army to Fight Evil! There is No Weapon Against Evil Stronger Than Prayer!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 24, 2023


Our Lady of Zaro di Ischia to Simona on January 8, 2023:

My children, if you want to be part of my army, say your “yes” with strength and conviction, take the Rosary in your hands and pray.


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yuzd7Ej-d_s


