The Rhodesia Myth | Zoomer Historian

(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)
Rhodesia—once Africa’s most prosperous nation—was destroyed by globalist lies. White settlers transformed a savage land into a thriving civilization, yet were demonized as “racists” for resisting communist-backed terrorists. Under Ian Smith, Rhodesia boasted the highest black living standards on the continent. But Britain, bowing to hysterical Afro-Asian pressure, betrayed its loyal Rhodesians, forcing suicidal “majority rule.” The result? Zimbabwe collapsed into famine, hyperinflation, and tribal genocide. Today, the same emotional propaganda fuels mass immigration and anti-White policies in the West. Rhodesia’s fate warns us: civilization dies when competence is sacrificed for “diversity.” Will we learn—or repeat their tragedy?
Release Date: 2025
