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Sunday Night Live - 9/19/21
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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160 views • September 20, 2021
Sep 19, 2021

"American Patriots Reject the Globalist Agendas of Replacement Migration and Vaccine Passports - FULL SHOW! 09/19/21"

Sunday Night Live

Join Owen Shroyer for Sunday Night Live as he takes your calls and continues coverage of the Haitian migration crisis at the Texas/Mexico border.

https://banned.video/watch?id=6148177daf548d0d63fa76b2

🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/

http://shotcut.org/

Sunday Night Live, Owen Shroyer are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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alex jonestexasowen shroyerdcillegal immigrationsouthern borderwashingtoninvasionopen bordersdel rio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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