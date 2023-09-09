FLASHBACK | Speech by Dr. Jerome Corsi: Trump recruited by the Military.

Dr. Jerome Corsi is the coauthor of Unfit for Command and author of The Obama Nation, both #1 New York Times bestsellers.
Since 2004, I have written six New York Times bestsellers on subjects including presidential politics, the economy, and Iran. I have appeared on Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC, as well as in hundreds of Radio interviews.
I received my Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University in 1972, and I'm currently the owner of JRLC Publishing and a senior staff reporter with WND.com.
Dr. Corsi on YouTube: / jrlcorsi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.