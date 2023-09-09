FLASHBACK | Speech by Dr. Jerome Corsi: Trump recruited by the Military.

Dr. Jerome Corsi is the coauthor of Unfit for Command and author of The Obama Nation, both #1 New York Times bestsellers.





Since 2004, I have written six New York Times bestsellers on subjects including presidential politics, the economy, and Iran. I have appeared on Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC, as well as in hundreds of Radio interviews.





I received my Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University in 1972, and I'm currently the owner of JRLC Publishing and a senior staff reporter with WND.com.





Dr. Corsi on YouTube: / jrlcorsi