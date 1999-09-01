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WEDNESDAY, JULY 01, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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Pete discusses three things President Trump must do within the next 90 days, or America is finished:
STOP Mail-In Ballots & Implement Voter ID
STOP High-Tech Insurrectionists In Silicon Valley From Election meddling
INVOKE The Insurrection Act
EP 1999-9A Three Things Trump Must Do Within The Next 90 Days Or Our Country Is Finished – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ccVt30qVdNF
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