**November 22, 2025** - Health Diagnosis
- Publicly reveals terminal acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis. Doctors estimate she has approximately one year to live.
- Source: https://www.the-independent.com/life-style/tatiana-schlossberg-cancer-diagnosis-jfk-granddaughter-b2870492.html
**2021:**
**December 26, 2021** - COVID-19 Vaccination Advocacy
- X post mocking anti-vaccine individuals: "I tried explaining covid to anti vaxxers with kindness and sympathy but now 5 min I called this bitch a dumb plague rat"
- Source: https://x.com/TaterTatiana/status/1475181951392825344?referrer=grok-com
**December 21, 2021** - Booster Shot Documentation
- X post confirming COVID-19 booster vaccination: "Just got my booster you plague rats 🐀 My left are is killing me but these antibodies better kill covid."
- Sources:
- https://x.com/TaterTatiana/status/1473809455598948355?referrer=grok-com
**2019:**
**November 12, 2019** - Professional Engagement
- Participated in panel discussion "Everyday Decisions and Environmental Challenges" for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxEhml9WXOE
**BACKGROUND INFORMATION (Timeless):**
- **Family:** Granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy; first cousin once removed of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- **Brother:** Jack Schlossberg (John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg)
- Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Schlossberg
- **Social Media:**
- X (Twitter): https://x.com/TaterTatiana
- Instagram fan account: https://www.instagram.com/schlossbergsiblings/
**VACCINATION STATUS: CONFIRMED 100%**
Based on her documented December 2021 booster shot and consistent pro-vaccine advocacy.