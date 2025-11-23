**November 22, 2025** - Health Diagnosis

- Publicly reveals terminal acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis. Doctors estimate she has approximately one year to live.

- Source: https://www.the-independent.com/life-style/tatiana-schlossberg-cancer-diagnosis-jfk-granddaughter-b2870492.html





**2021:**

**December 26, 2021** - COVID-19 Vaccination Advocacy

- X post mocking anti-vaccine individuals: "I tried explaining covid to anti vaxxers with kindness and sympathy but now 5 min I called this bitch a dumb plague rat"

- Source: https://x.com/TaterTatiana/status/1475181951392825344?referrer=grok-com





**December 21, 2021** - Booster Shot Documentation

- X post confirming COVID-19 booster vaccination: "Just got my booster you plague rats 🐀 My left are is killing me but these antibodies better kill covid."

- Sources:

- https://x.com/TaterTatiana/status/1473809455598948355?referrer=grok-com

- https://archive.fo/MqA9a





**2019:**

**November 12, 2019** - Professional Engagement

- Participated in panel discussion "Everyday Decisions and Environmental Challenges" for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxEhml9WXOE





**BACKGROUND INFORMATION (Timeless):**

- **Family:** Granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy; first cousin once removed of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

- **Brother:** Jack Schlossberg (John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg)

- Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Schlossberg

- **Social Media:**

- X (Twitter): https://x.com/TaterTatiana

- Instagram fan account: https://www.instagram.com/schlossbergsiblings/





**VACCINATION STATUS: CONFIRMED 100%**

Based on her documented December 2021 booster shot and consistent pro-vaccine advocacy.