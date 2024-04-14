RELEASED: The full footage of launching long-range ballistic missiles from Iran into the depths of the Zionist entity

Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in the Middle East with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian over the phone, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Abdollahian informed about Iran's retaliatory measures to Israel's strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Lavrov and the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that new dangerous provocative actions could lead to increased tensions in the Middle East.

What is known about Israel’s Nevatim Airbase hit by Iran?

Iran's ballistic missiles struck the Israeli Nevatim Air Base in the al-Naqab desert, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday. The agency said Israeli jets took off from Nevatim to conduct the attack on the Iranian Consulate on April 1.

🔶 Nevatim Air Base is located 15 km southeast of Beersheba; about 1,100 km away from the western borders of Iran; 16 km away from Dimona – believed to be home to Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

🔶 It is one of Israel’s largest bases, with reportedly four different length runways.

🔶 Stealth fighter jets, transport aircraft, tanker aircraft, electronic reconnaissance/surveillance craft, Israeli Air Force One – a converted Boeing 767 for international visits by Israel’s president and prime minister, are stationed at the base.

🔶 F-35I Adir (“The Mighty One”) fighter jets are also there. The planes are Israel’s own modified variant of the US Lockheed Martin-designed F-35 jets.

🔶 122 Squadron "Nachshon" at the base operates several configurations of Gulfstream jets, used for electronic reconnaissance and surveillance.

🔶 In March 2024, the US Air Force announced that its F-35 stealth jets were certified for use with B61-12 atomic bombs. This triggered speculation that Israel’s F-35I Adir could be capable of transporting and dropping Israeli nuclear weapons, and whether such weapons could be stored at Nevatim.

🔶 Back in 2008, the US purportedly deployed an early warning anti-missile radar system operated by a permanent 120-strong US Army staff at the Nevatim base.

🔶 First runway built in 1947 for Sherut Avir, the air force of the Haganah military organization; forerunner of the Israeli Air Force. Renovated in 1983 as a modern air base with joint Israeli and US government funding.





