Pastor Josh Davis speaks on spiritual gifts

Josh is a young pastor with an obvious gift of preaching. He was working from a rented room with very limited technical assets, but well worth the listen.
He currently pastors the Winfield Community Church near Dover, Ohio. You can find current live stream Sunday services on Facebook.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.