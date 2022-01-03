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2022-01-03 Ron Paul Liberty Report - Narrative Implosion - German Authorities Report 95% of Omicron Cases in Vacccinated
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311 views • January 03, 2022
Germany's official government health authority reported last week that 90 plus percent of new Omicron variant cases are among vaccinated individuals, obliterating the long-repeated claim that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Other narratives are also crumbling - former FDA head Scott Gottlieb says cloth masks are useless. What will the covid authoritarians do next?
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