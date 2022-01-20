China Reported Confirmed Cases of Omicron Variant in at Least Four Cities and Provinces

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01/16/2022 India media WION reported China’s push for ‘Zero-COVID’ before the Beijing Winter Olympics. Fresh Omicron variant cases are being reported across Chinese cities leading to sweeping city wide lockdowns. China has reported confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in at least four cities and provinces.