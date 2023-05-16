What is Nostr?

Nostr is a fairly new open source and decentralized social media network which is censorship resistant while still allowing individuals and communities control of what they see.
https://nostr.com
Cahlen's Nostr Profile:
npub1kemda478drtx5at65wt8kyjrmy9l27hmp8gsgnfjr8vdgf8y46sqsw0hnv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.