What is Nostr?
Cahlen
Published 15 hours ago
Nostr is a fairly new open source and decentralized social media network which is censorship resistant while still allowing individuals and communities control of what they see.


https://nostr.com


Cahlen's Nostr Profile:

npub1kemda478drtx5at65wt8kyjrmy9l27hmp8gsgnfjr8vdgf8y46sqsw0hnv

