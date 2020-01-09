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Dream body clinic transportation update!
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8 views • January 09, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //
In this video we just want to give a quick update on our transportation service which will change a little bit. First, we will no longer be able to give transportation to/from your hotel if you are not in the marina or Nuevo Vallarta area. If you are for example in old town, punta de mita or Sayulita we no longer be able to go and pick you up for treatment or drop you at your hotel. The other change is that due to taxi pressure and harrasment when dropping off patients at the airport we will no longer be able to do so. We are frequently mistaken by being an uber van and the taxi syndicate doesn't control their taxis which won't got that far to attack us or anything, but they do block our van or do things like that. For any doubts feel free to contact us.
In this video we just want to give a quick update on our transportation service which will change a little bit. First, we will no longer be able to give transportation to/from your hotel if you are not in the marina or Nuevo Vallarta area. If you are for example in old town, punta de mita or Sayulita we no longer be able to go and pick you up for treatment or drop you at your hotel. The other change is that due to taxi pressure and harrasment when dropping off patients at the airport we will no longer be able to do so. We are frequently mistaken by being an uber van and the taxi syndicate doesn't control their taxis which won't got that far to attack us or anything, but they do block our van or do things like that. For any doubts feel free to contact us.
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