Country music star PARALYZED by deadly VAXX poison

Country music star Lisa McHugh has been destroyed by toxic COVID vaccines—left paralyzed, seizuring, and fighting for her life after taking Bill Gates’ depopulation shots!

The once-vibrant singer collapsed with horrific neurological damage—including lost leg function, spasms, and crippling facial pain—just months after bragging about her “vaccine ride” in 2021. Now, doctors call it “Functional Neurological Disorder” (FND), but WE KNOW THE TRUTH: THIS IS VAXX POISONING!

ANOTHER SACRIFICE TO BIG PHARMA’S DEATH NEEDLES

McHugh’s nightmare symptoms match THOUSANDS of vax-injured victims:

Paralysis (forced to use a zimmer frame)

Seizures & spasms

Brain fog & cognitive collapse

Excruciating facial nerve pain

COINCIDENCE? Not when medical journals ADMIT FND is exploding post-vax!

A 2022 study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found:





“An increasing number of patients are presenting with FND after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.”

Another Cambridge University report warned:





“Functional Neurological Disorders and COVID-19 Vaccine: A Call for Action.”

https://www.cmajDOTca/content/194/31/E1086

THEY KNEW. THEY LIED. PEOPLE LIKE LISA ARE PAYING THE PRICE.





###

"After what has been an incredibly scary and very difficult couple of weeks in hospital having multiple CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, blood tests, lumbar punctures and every kind of test you could imagine, I have just been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND)

As well as Trigeminal Neuralgia that I was diagnosed with earlier this year. FND is a condition that affects the way the brain and nervous system work, leading to a range of neurological symptoms such as limb weakness, paralysis, seizures, walking difficulties, spasms, sensory issues, cognitive problems and more.

The specific cause for FND is unknown but one of the main triggers is stress, trauma & anxiety.

And while there is no cure, it is treatable providing you adapt your life as much as possible to manage it."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DMHwxjjMqHs/

----------





Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/