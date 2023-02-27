https://gettr.com/post/p29wmvba326
“Whenever The CCP Has Started To Act Aggressively, There’s Never Been Any Accountability From The U.S. So, Why Would You Expect The CCP To Stop Its Aggression When It Has Never Faced Any Consequences For Doing So Before?”
@stinchfield1776 with @Nicole7749 talking about how the CCP influences America through front organizations taking orders directly from Beijing.
#Stinchfield #CCPInfiltration #NFSC #NewFederalStateOfChina #TakeDownTheCCP
